At least 20 killed after gunmen attack mosque in Kabul

Source:CGTN Published: 2017/8/26 8:47:07
At least 20 people were killed and 35 others injured, following an attack at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, Afghanistan's health ministry said.

ISIL has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP a suicide bomber "detonated himself inside the mosque."

Eyewitnesses told Tolo News that four attackers with police uniforms killed guards and entered the mosque at around 1:15 pm local time.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry confirmed a "terrorist attack" took place, adding that police have rushed to the area.

Ambulances have arrived at the scene and efforts are being made to rescue those trapped inside the mosque.

