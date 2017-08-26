At least 20 killed after gunmen attack mosque in Kabul

At least 20 people were killed and 35 others injured, following an attack at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, Afghanistan's health ministry said.



ISIL has claimed responsibility for the attack.



Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP a suicide bomber "detonated himself inside the mosque."



Eyewitnesses told Tolo News that four attackers with police uniforms killed guards and entered the mosque at around 1:15 pm local time.



A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry confirmed a "terrorist attack" took place, adding that police have rushed to the area.



Ambulances have arrived at the scene and efforts are being made to rescue those trapped inside the mosque.

