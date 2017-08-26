Policeman, three paramilitary troopers wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir attack

A policeman and three paramilitary troopers of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were wounded Saturday in a predawn militant attack on police lines in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The gunmen believed to be fidayeen (suicide attackers) militants indiscriminately used gunfire, while making their entry inside the district police lines premises at Pulwama, about 28 km south of Srinagar.



"A police constable and three CRPF personnel were wounded today after militants stormed district police lines here," a police official said. "All the wounded personnel were hit by bullets and were immediately hospitalized."



According to police officials, three militants are believed to have entered the police lines.



"Intermittent firing is going on and additional contingents have bee rushed to take on them," the official said. "There is apprehension two to three militants have managed to enter the police lines and taken refuge in one of the buildings."



A guerrilla war is going on between militants and Indian troops stationed in the region since 1989. However, of late Indian policemen too have been trained to fight them.

