Jordanians enjoy color run in Amman

People take part in the Color Run in Amman, capital of Jordan, on Aug. 25, 2017. Jordanians enjoyed the color, dancing and music of the country's second color run here on Friday. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

A man takes part in the Color Run in Amman, capital of Jordan, on Aug. 25, 2017. Jordanians enjoyed the color, dancing and music of the country's second color run here on Friday. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)