Muslims around world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha feast

A vendor pulls a sheep for sale at a livestock market set up for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival in Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 25, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A vendor waits for customers at a livestock market set up for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival in Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 25, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A boy smiles at a livestock market set up for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival in Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 25, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

