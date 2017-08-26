Former French PM says optimistic for China-EU ties

Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin said Friday that he is "optimistic" for the development of China-European Union relations.He also urged Europe to seize the opportunities provided by the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative that aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes."We are in a transitional stage," Raffarin told Xinhua, adding that with the implementation of the initiative, the process will move very quickly.Raffarin who served as French prime minister from 2002 to 2005 made the remarks at an annual forum on China.On the 19th national congress of the Communist Party of China that will be held later this year, Raffarin said it is a "world event" taking into the importance of China to the world.The world needs China and the future of China is linked to that of the world as one can not succeed alone in the world today, Raffarin added.