Six missing in SW China flood

A flood caused by continuous heavy rain has left six people missing in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said on Saturday.



The six from two households became unaccounted for at around 7 p.m. Friday after their riverside homes in Shizi Township, Yanjin County, collapsed in the flood, according to the county's publicity office.



Downpours since Thursday have affected lives of nearly 150,000 people in eight counties of Zhaotong City, causing landslides and mudslides.



Rescue work is underway.

