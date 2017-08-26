Hundreds of civilians in Myanmar's northern state evacuated as terrorist attacks escalate

Hundreds of civilians and local administrative staff have been evacuated to military and border police stations in Myanmar's Rakhine state as terrorist attacks escalated, official media reported Saturday.



Local residents from Khamaungseik, Tanugpyo Letwe and Myinlut villages were transferred to military battalions and border police stations.



Security personnel are currently carrying out area clearance operations as civilians are being evacuated to safer places.



Extremist terrorists launched renewed attacks on 30 police outposts in northern Rakhine in the early hours on Friday, killing 12 security personnel and one immigration officer.



About 150 extremists also attempted to break into a military base.



The renewed terrorist attacks coincided with the release of the final report of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State.

