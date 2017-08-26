Situation tense following deadly violence over India "spiritual leader" rape conviction

The situation in India's northern states of Haryana and Punjab continued to be tense as authorities heightened security to contain the spiralling violence, officials said Saturday.



Curfew has been imposed in five Punjab towns - Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Fazika and Ferozepore - following large-scale violence.



Internet services have been snapped as officials fear they would help followers of convicted self-styled godman and spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to mobilize crowds.



The army has been brought out to stage marches to scare away people, along with the paramilitary.



All educational institutions have been closed in wake of the violence.



India's federal Home Minister Rajnath Singh has taken stock of the situation in Haryana and Punjab.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed the law and order in Haryana with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.



The death toll in the violence has risen to 30, while more than 250 others injured.



The violence triggered immediately after a local court on Friday convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.



The court in its verdict said Singh was guilty of committing rape of its two women followers in 2002. Singh was arrested from the court and the sentence will be pronounced on Monday.



Police officials said around 550 people have been rounded up and some arms and ammunition were recovered from the Singh's supporters.



Singh's followers went on rampage against his conviction and set ablaze several vehicles, train coaches, petrol pump, and some buildings.



The Indian army was called out to control the situation in Sirsa, the town where Singh's sprawling headquarters is located.



Reports said thousands of paramilitary personnel and police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas across the states.



Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders in some districts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The order prevents assembly of more than four persons at a spot.



Fearing mobilization of crowds and rumor mongering, authorities have snapped the internet in Haryana and Punjab and ordered closure of educational institutions.



Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a security review meeting Saturday in the wake of the deteriorating situation in Haryana.



As an aftermath, Canada and Britain have issued travel advisory asking their citizens travelling to India to exercise a high degree of caution and limit their movements in the affected areas.



The 50-year-old spiritual guru Singh heads a religious sect locally called Dera Sacha Sauda. The sect claims to be a "social welfare and spiritual organization."



Singh, the controversial chief, claims to have 50 million followers and runs a spiritual empire.

