Death toll of Kabul mosque attack rises to 40

The death toll of an attack at a mosque on Friday in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul has risen to 40 while 90 others were wounded, Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) confirmed on Saturday.



"The AIHRC strongly condemns the attack on Imam-e-Zaman Mosque in Kabul city, which resulted in killing of 40 and wounding of 90 innocent civilians and expresses serious concern about increasing of attacks on civilians and sacred religious places," the statement reads.



The attack came when two suicide bombers stormed the Shiite mosque during Friday prayers at around midday in the northern area of Kabul.



Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.



Earlier reports said that 13 people, including three police officers, were killed and 38 people were wounded in the attack.



The statement noted that "attack on sacred places and mosques is an atrocious, inhumane and illegal action contrary to all orders of sacred religion of Islam, international humanitarian laws and our national laws."



The AIHRC demanded the government and security forces to identify the perpetrators urgently and bring them to justice at the soonest possible time.



It called on them to make all efforts for security of sacred places and safety of the citizens, the statement added.

