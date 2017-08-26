Trump's national security adviser out of White House

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/26 15:38:47
US President Donald Trump's adviser Sebastian Gorka is no longer employed at the White House, an official confirmed Friday.
"Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House," a White House official said in a statement.
Gorka was closely aligned with a nationalist faction led by ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.
Gorka, 46, served as a deputy assistant to Trump after leaving his post as national security editor at Bannon's Breitbart News.
The counter-terrorism expert was reportedly in a feud with national security adviser General H.R. McMaster and not happy about Trump's policy in Afghanistan.
His departure comes a week after Bannon left the White House to return to far-right Breitbart News, and follows a string of oustings and resignations of West Wing aides.