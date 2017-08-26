Trump's national security adviser out of White House

US President Donald Trump's adviser Sebastian Gorka is no longer employed at the White House, an official confirmed Friday.



"Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House," a White House official said in a statement.



Gorka was closely aligned with a nationalist faction led by ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.



Gorka, 46, served as a deputy assistant to Trump after leaving his post as national security editor at Bannon's Breitbart News.



The counter-terrorism expert was reportedly in a feud with national security adviser General H.R. McMaster and not happy about Trump's policy in Afghanistan.



His departure comes a week after Bannon left the White House to return to far-right Breitbart News, and follows a string of oustings and resignations of West Wing aides.

