People mark Rishi Panchami festival in Nepal

A Hindu woman gestures at the Bagmati River during Rishi Panchami festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2017. Rishi Panchami festival marks the end of the three-day Teej festival when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) and pray for health for their husband while unmarried women wish for handsome husband and happy conjugal lives. Photo:Xinhua

Women offer prayers at the bank of Bagmati River during Rishi Panchami festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

A Hindu woman baths during Rishi Panchami festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2017.Photo:Xinhua