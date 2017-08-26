Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kabul mosque

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the recent deadly terrorist attack on a Shiite Mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, official IRNA news agency reported.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi expressed sympathy with the Afghan people, government, and families of the victims.



By the attacks, the terrorists have targeted unity and solidarity of the Afghan nation, Qasemi said, urging Afghan nation and government to keep vigilance against terrorists and their intentions.



At least 40 were killed while 90 others were wounded at the mosque on Friday in Kabul.

