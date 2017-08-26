Indonesia-bound passenger plane diverted to southern India

An passenger plane travelling from Qatar to Indonesia was on Saturday diverted to an airport in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad after one of its crew members collapsed mid-air, an aviation official said.



"The plane belonging to Qatar Airways (flight number QR 964), with 240 passengers on board, took off from Qatari capital Doha for the Indonesian island of Bali and was mid-air when the crew member suddenly fell ill and collapsed on board," he said.



"The flight pilot immediately contacted the air traffic controllers at Hyderabad airport and was given the permission to land. As soon as the flight touched down, the crew member was first rushed to the airport's medical facility and then to a private hospital," the official added.



Local media reports quoted doctors at the private hospital as saying that the crew member's condition is stable. "The crew member was brought to the hospital and is in the intensive care unit, but out of danger," a doctor said.



The flight has again taken off for Bali from Hyderabad airport, the aviation official said. "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the country's civil aviation regulator, will soon be informed about the unscheduled diversion of the flight," he added.

