Twice defending champion Chen Long crushed at badminton worlds semifinals

Olympic champion Chen Long, bidding for a third successive world men's singles titles, was beaten by Denmark's third seed Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals of the badminton worlds on Saturday.



The Chinese star, who did not concede a single set in his previous four matches, crashed out after only 39 minutes, losing to the 23-year-old Dane 21-9, 21-10.



Axelsen will fight for the world title on Sunday against either five-time winner Lin Dan or top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea.

