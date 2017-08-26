10 killed in ongoing gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Four paramilitary troopers from India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), four policemen and two militants were killed on Saturday in an ongoing attack on police lines in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



A policeman and three CRPF personnel were also wounded in the stand-off.



The gunmen believed to be fidayeen (suicide attackers) militants indiscriminately used gunfire and grenades, while making their entry inside the district police lines premises at Pulwama, about 28 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"In today's gunfight the death toll has risen to 10 including two militants," a police official posted in Pulwama said. "On our side, four CRPF personnel and four policemen were killed in fighting militants inside district police lines."



According to the official, two militants have also been killed.



The firefight between militants and government forces continued throughout the day.



"Exchange of fire is still going on and complete details will be shared once the gunfight ends," the official said.



According to police officials, in the pre-dawn attack three militants stormed the police complex. Following their entry it took time for police to evacuate people from the buildings inside premises of the police lines.



Authorities have cut off mobile internet services in the district to prevent residents from organizing anti-India protests to help militants escape.



The identity of slain militants was being ascertained.



The government forces are trying hard to clear the building and neutralize militants. Two buildings have been gutted in the crossfire inside the premises.



A guerrilla war is going on between militants and Indian troops stationed in the region since 1989.



Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

