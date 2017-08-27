Suspects arrested, heavy ammunition recovered in SW Pakistan

Several suspects were arrested and a heavy cache of arms and ammunition were recovered by Pakistani security forces during last four days in an ongoing operation in different areas in the country's southwest province of Balochistan, local media reported on Saturday.



The intelligence based search and hunt operation in the province is part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.



Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched by the Pakistani army in support of local law enforcement agencies to de-weaponize the society and to eliminate the hidden terrorist sleeper cells across the country on Feb. 22 this year after a series of lethal terrorist attacks.



During the last four days, Frontier Corps conducted intensive operations in areas of Summany, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti, Dashat and also in the provincial capital of Quetta after secret agencies alarmed that terrorists are knitting their new networks and are regrouping in different areas in Balochistan.



Local media quoted security officials as saying that the operation has successfully foiled some major terrorist activities and saved precious lives.



During these operations, several suspects were apprehended, a heavy cache of arms and ammunition, including automatic guns, explosives, improvised explosive devices, grenades, rockets, detonators, and communication equipment, were recovered from terrorist hideouts, the reports said.

