Winter for GoT fans is coming

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





The new season of Game of Thrones (GoT) has been out for a few weeks and it seems as if everyone is enjoying it. Since the series premiere in 2011, it has been a huge hit and fans hate waiting for the new seasons to come out. Sadly, the season seven ended on Sunday, and this season seems incredibly short because it only has seven episodes compared to the usual 10.



I have to say, although this TV show is not based on real history, it still has a very complicated network of people. All the different houses, castles, islands and even countries make the fictional world come alive. When I first started watching the show, it was very hard for me to figure out the relationships between all the people. In order to fully understand the series, I always paused the show and asked my husband about something I didn't quite catch. And most of the time, he was more confused than me and then we would search for answers on the Internet.



You can't really blame us if you have seen the show yourself. Everyone in the North is wearing something black, furry and shabby. I could never see Jon Snow's face clearly because his curly long hair was always covering it, which made me want to lend him a hair tie. Everyone in the Lannister family is blonde, handsome or beautiful but weird in some way except one person - you know who. And you have to admit everyone in the Khal Drogo team looks the same, not to mention the unsullied. Grey Worm is very cute, and his latest involvement with Dragon Mother's Missandei is also very interesting.



One of the charms about this show is its exquisite production. The production cost for one episode of GoT equals the whole production cost of the 41 episodes of The Legend of Zhen Huan, which was a huge hit in China in 2011. You can see the grand war scenes, marvelous castles, the wall and of course the very real and frightening dragons.



For HBO, there have been some very annoying situations this season. At first there was a hacker who got the script and threatened to leak it on the Internet. Then it was the European department of HBO itself which accidentally placed episode six on the Internet before its airdate for free download.



However it was not a first for HBO; back in season four, a similar situation occurred. Luckily, the ratings are still very strong for season seven despite all the leaks.



HBO has confirmed that season eight will be the final season for GoT.



However, the book series by George R.R. Martin, which the show is based on, is still not finished. Maybe that explains the hurriedness many fans have sensed during the season seven. A lot of people were killed in every episode. Although this is rather normal in GoT, the rate of people dying is much higher than previous seasons. This is also another charm of this show. Everyone could die any minute, and there is no definite leading role that would keep someone safe.



Season eight will start filming this October. I guess the winter for GoT fans is coming, and it's going to be a long one.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.





