Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"I stole the money because I was broke."So said a man surnamed Du, who murdered his neighbor, a woman surnamed Dong, and stole 4,000 yuan ($599) on September 11, 2015. Du was drunk and heard Dong leaving her home in the morning. After she left, he snuck into her house through the window. However, Dong returned to the house a few minutes later, and Du strangled her to death and left with the money. He also confessed that three months before the tragedy he stole another 3,000 yuan ($449) from Dong and was not discovered. Du was executed on August 22, 2017. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)