Figuratively Speaking

17 - the number of streets in Dongcheng district that will be upgraded in terms of environment and design. Meanwhile, 12 guidelines will be introduced for the designers to follow on townscape protection, landscape design, residential construction, advertising plaque, public service facilities and so on. Experts will refer to old pictures for street styles and make sure the style is unified in the district.



30 - the number of species of imported fruits in Xinfadi Market, which are not commonly seen in normal vegetable markets. After touring the Xinfadi Market, one of the most important agricultural products markets in Beijing, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Embassy in China and five representatives of mango exporters from Pakistan expressed their strong desire to export their mangos to the market. In the future, citizens will be able to buy Pakistan mango in Beijing.



20 - the number of places in Beijing that have been put on a blacklist by Beijing Tobacco Control Association for allowing people to smoke indoors, and 70 percent of the locations are office buildings. The list is based on consumers' complaints to the association via WeChat messages. Tongzhou Wanda Plaza, Beijing South Railway Station and Dayali restaurant rank top on the list. However, with the implementation of the Tobacco Control Legislation, the overall enforcement rate in Beijing has reached 95 percent this year.



64 - the number in microgram per cubic meter of PM2.5 concentration in the first seven months of this year in Beijing. The number decreased 34.7 percent compared with the same period in 2013 and is the lowest rate in the past five years. As of now, the government's goal for cleaner energy is ahead of schedule.

