South Korea: 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties celebrated

South Korean Ambassador to China Kim Jang-soo (4th right) and guests during the ceremony Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, a grand ceremony was held at the China World Hotel on August 24, which was attended by several hundred guests, including government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs, media and representatives of various industries.The vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang and the South Korean Ambassador to China Kim Jang-soo attended the event and delivered speeches. Wan said the two countries should always get along with each other based on understanding, trust, respect and cooperation. South Korean singing, dancing and drum-playing were presented at the event.