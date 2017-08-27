Uruguay: Embassy promotes food products

Fernando Lugris, Uruguayan Ambassador to China, gives a presentation about Uruguayan food. Photo: Li Ying/GT

A Uruguayan food produce promotion event was held at the Uruguayan Embassy on August 23.With exceptional natural and agricultural resources, Uruguay has been a food produce exporting country famous for products including beef, mutton, honey, cheese, blueberries and acid-fruits such as lime, lemon, orange and grapefruit. According to Fernando Lugris, the Uruguayan Ambassador to China, the high quality of Uruguay's meat products is guaranteed by the country's traceability systems, which control every production process of the meat. Apart from the agricultural products, Uruguay is also promoted in China as a tourist destination for its Latin American beauty. The 2017 China-Latin America and the Caribbean Business Summit will be held in November in Punta Del Este.