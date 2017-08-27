Helicopter belonging to MSDF possibly crashes: Japan Defense Ministry

A helicopter belonging to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) has lost contact and possibly crashed, said Japan's Defense Ministry early on Sunday morning.



The SH-60 helicopter lost contact around 11:00 p.m. local time (GMT1400) on Saturday during a training off Tsugaru Strait between Honshu and Hokkaido in northern Japan.



Four people were on board the helicopter. One of them has been rescued, and the MSDF is still searching for the other three, said the ministry.

