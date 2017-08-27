China awards university-level scholarships to over 100 Nepali students

The Chinese government on Saturday granted university-level scholarships to over 100 Nepali students for their higher education in China for the 2017-2018 academic year.



In a special ceremony in capital city Kathmandu, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal presented the scholarships to the recipients amid the presence of their family members.



The awarded students will study bachelors, masters, and doctor's degrees in different Chinese universities in the faculties like civil engineering, medicine, business, telecommunication and international relations, among others.



Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said China has been providing the highest number of scholarships and exchange programs to Nepali students.



''This year, the Chinese government has increased the number of scholarships to Nepali students. After completing their studies, the Nepali students can be experts on their respective fields and can contribute to the development of their nation,'' Yu said



As of 2016, there were 5,160 Nepali students who have studied in prestigious universities across China on scholarships supported by the Chinese government.



Dr Sarbottam Shresha, a former student in a Chinese university and now Chairman of Arniko Society said on the same occasion "Chinese universities have professional teachers, well facilities and high quality education. Nepali students can learn a lot in China and utilize the knowledge in their own nation."

