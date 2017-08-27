Landscape lighting lit up to greet BRICS summit in Xiamen

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2017 shows the lighting at the Haicang Bridge in Xiamen, China's Fujian Province. Landscape lighting of four cross-sea bridges and an undersea tunnel linking Xiamen Island and the mainland in Fujian Province were lit up to greet the upcoming BRICS summit. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2017 shows the lighting at the entrance of Xiang'an tunnel in Xiamen, China's Fujian Province. Landscape lighting of four cross-sea bridges and an undersea tunnel linking Xiamen Island and the mainland in Fujian Province were lit up to greet the upcoming BRICS summit.Photo:Xinhua