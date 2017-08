Divers perform during an underwater wedding show at the Haichang whale and shark aquarium in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 26, 2017, to greet the Qixi festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day. Photo:Xinhua

Divers perform during an underwater wedding show at the Haichang whale and shark aquarium in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 26, 2017, to greet the Qixi festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day.Photo:Xinhua