Cultural festival held at Mutianyu section of Great Wall in Beijing

Tourists watch a traditional Chinese wedding performance at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists take part in a game of "ball throwing", a traditional way to choose a husband, at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua

A child learns to use the writing brush at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua

Students wash their hands before learning to use the writing brushes at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists watch a traditional Chinese wedding performance at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua