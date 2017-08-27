Cultural festival held at Mutianyu section of Great Wall in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/27 7:42:32

Tourists watch a traditional Chinese wedding performance at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists take part in a game of "ball throwing", a traditional way to choose a husband, at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

A child learns to use the writing brush at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival. Photo:Xinhua


 

Students wash their hands before learning to use the writing brushes at a cultural festival held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2017. Visitors can experience various traditional activities during the festival.  Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
