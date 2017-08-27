Grape festival opens at Turpan in NW China's Xinjiang

A girl serves grapes to tourists at the opening ceremony of the annual grape festival in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2017. A total of 216 different kinds of grapes were shown at the festival. Photo:Xinhua

Two selected biggest grapes are compared with smaller ones at the opening ceremony of the annual grape festival in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2017. A total of 216 different kinds of grapes were shown at the festival. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists take grapes at the opening ceremony of the annual grape festival in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2017. A total of 216 different kinds of grapes were shown at the festival. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist looks at the grapes at the opening ceremony of the annual grape festival in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2017. A total of 216 different kinds of grapes were shown at the festival. Photo:Xinhua