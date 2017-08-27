Children learn tea arts during summer vacation in SW China's Guizhou

Children learn tea arts in an etiquette training institution in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2017. During the summer vacation, lots of children attend tea art classes to experience the local tea culture with a long history. Photo: Xinhua

