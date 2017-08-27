Foreign Minister reaffirms China's continuing support to Pakistan

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was on a visit to China called on the Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi on August 22. The entire gambit of bilateral relations, regional, global issues, as well as the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, were discussed.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China's continuing and firm support to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative friendship with Pakistan. He lauded Pakistan's contributions and great sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism, adding that the international community should fully recognize these efforts.
The Foreign Secretary, while underlining the importance of Pakistan-China friendship, reiterated Pakistan's support to China on all issues of its core interest. She said that the recent visit of Vice Premier Wang Yang
on the occasion of 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, had further solidified the time tested friendship between Pakistan and China.
Pakistan and China agreed to continue close consultations on efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Trilateral Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Minister's meeting.