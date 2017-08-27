China's 1st female taikonaut shares space experience with Thai youths

Chinese taikonaut Liu Yang recounts her space experience while attending Thailand's National Science and Technology Fair 2017 at the Muang Thong Thani convention and exhibition center in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 26, 2017. Liu Yang, China's first female taikonaut, shared her space experience with Thai youths and teenagers on Saturday as she visited the National Science and Technology Fair 2017 at the invitation of the Thai Ministry of Science and Technology. In June 2012, Liu and her crew mates conducted the manual docking between the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft and the Tiangong-1 space lab module. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese taikonaut Liu Yang (1st R) visits a zero-gravity simulator while attending Thailand's National Science and Technology Fair 2017 at the Muang Thong Thani convention and exhibition center in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 26, 2017.

Chinese taikonaut Liu Yang (1st L) answers a question from a young audience while attending Thailand's National Science and Technology Fair 2017 at the Muang Thong Thani convention and exhibition center in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 26, 2017.

Chinese taikonaut Liu Yang writes her autograph for a boy while attending Thailand's National Science and Technology Fair 2017 at the Muang Thong Thani convention and exhibition center in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 26, 2017.