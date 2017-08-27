Picture books exhibition of 24th Beijing Int'l Book Fair

Visitors read books at picture books exhibition of the 24th Beijing International Book Fair, in which nearly 10,000 picture books of 14 languages were on display, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug.26, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Visitors read books at picture books exhibition of the 24th Beijing International Book Fair, in which nearly 10,000 picture books of 14 languages were on display, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug.26, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Children read books at picture books exhibition of the 24th Beijing International Book Fair, in which nearly 10,000 picture books of 14 languages were on display, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug.26, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

A child reads a book at picture books exhibition of the 24th Beijing International Book Fair, in which nearly 10,000 picture books of 14 languages were on display, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug.26, 2017. Photo: Xinhua