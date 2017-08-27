Venezuelans protest against US economic sanctions

Venezuelans on Saturday took to the streets to protest economic sanctions imposed by the US government on the South American country.



Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the ruling socialist party rallied in the capital city of Caracas, marching from the central Plaza Venezuela to Paseo Los Proceres, a street honoring heroes of national independence in Latin American countries.



Protesters rejected the latest "US government aggression," the leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Dario Vivas, said in a televised statement.



The executive order signed by US President Donald Trump "prohibits dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company" and also prohibits dividend payments to the South American country's government.



In announcing the new sanctions on Friday, the White House said these measures are "carefully calibrated to deny the Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing to maintain its illegitimate rule."



Also on Saturday, Venezuela began a nationwide military drill designed to "keep the country battle ready in case of a foreign invasion."



The drill was planned after Trump's remarks that he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela to oust Maduro from power.

