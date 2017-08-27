Wushu master practises boxing of Huo with her students in Tianjin

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2017 shows Huo Jinghong (R) practising boxing of Huo with her students in Tianjin University of Commerce. As the descendant of Huo Yuanjia, Chinese great Wushu master, Huo Jianhong is a gym teacher of Tianjin University of Commerce. Huo Jianhong has learned Wushu since 5 years old, and since then, she has devoted herself to the inheritance and development of Wushu.Photo: Xinhua

