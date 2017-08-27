BRICS a model of cooperation for international community -- Brazilian official

The BRICS bloc of emerging economies serves as a model of pragmatic and flexible cooperation and coordination for the international community, according to Brazil's foreign ministry official.



Georges Lamaziere, undersecretary general for Asia and the Pacific region at Brazil's Foreign Ministry, said this days before the 9th summit to be held on Sept. 3-5 in Xiamen, China, of the bloc grouping Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.



"The summit will certainly renew the commitment of the five emerging countries to promote, through consistent political will, a more just, inclusive and democratic world order," said Lamaziere in a recent interview with Xinhua.



The BRICS capacity to create synergy despite members' geographic, cultural, historical and socioeconomic differences "in itself sets an example for the global community," Lamaziere added.



Regular pre-summit preparatory meetings throughout the year, including more than 10 at the ministerial level, have consolidated the bloc's political will, he noted.



The bloc enters its second decade. The 9th annual summit is expected to produce a declaration that lays out both the progress BRICS has made so far and its vision of future cooperation.



Among the focuses of discussions at the summit are cooperation in politics and security, coordination of macroeconomic policies and development strategies, enhancement of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promotion of South-South cooperation.



Lamaziere thinks "BRICS seeks to bolster the world order based on rules, with respect for differences and a focus on expanding political consensus."



Through "mutual respect, diplomacy and negotiation," the bloc "seeks collective solutions to common challenges," he added.



At a time when unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, Brazil values the collaborative and multilateral nature of BRICS more than ever, said the Brazilian foreign ministry official.



"Brazil has taken on increasing responsibilities on the international stage and considers BRICS an important instrument for building a more just and balanced world order that answers to the interests of developing countries," he said further.



Lamaziere expressed confidence about the future of the bloc that now contributes more than half to the global growth.



"There is no doubt that BRICS will continue to play a relevant role in strengthening global economic stability and world order, not just because of the specific weight of its individual members, but above all because of the collective power of the group's actions," said Lamaziere.

