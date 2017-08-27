Macao hoists Signal No. 8 to face Typhoon Pakhar

Macao will face another typhoon and many airlines from and to Macao have been canceled, the special administrative region's multiple government departments said on Sunday.



The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has hoisted Signal No. 8 at 6:00 local time (GMT 2200). It said Typhoon "Pakhar" (1714) is located about 40 km southwest of Macao at 9:00 local time and moves toward the Pearl River Delta.



Macao International Airport said among the airlines taking off from Macao, 23 have been canceled and five delayed. For those heading for Macao, 21 have been canceled and seven delayed.



Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Chui Sai On held a emergency meeting at the Macao Civil Emergency Response Center with major government departments representatives to discuss preventive measures against potential damages.



Typhoon Hato ravaged Macao days ago, leaving nine people dead and over 200 others injured.

