Children perform hip-hop in east China's Jiangsu

Children perform hip-hop at a theater in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2017. Some 200 children took part in the hip-hop performance here on Saturday.Photo: Xinhua

Children perform hip-hop at a theater in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2017. Some 200 children took part in the hip-hop performance here on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

Children perform hip-hop at a theater in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2017. Some 200 children took part in the hip-hop performance here on Saturday.Photo: Xinhua

Children perform hip-hop at a theater in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 26, 2017. Some 200 children took part in the hip-hop performance here on Saturday.Photo: Xinhua