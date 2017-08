People watch a fireworks show at the Dadaocheng Wharf in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 26, 2017. The 10-minute fireworks show was held on Saturday to greet the upcoming Qixi festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day. Photo: Xinhua

