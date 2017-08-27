Major hurricanes in US history

US National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Harvey has downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday after landfall Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane.



Texas coastal areas, including Houston, has experienced bands of heavy rain and several tornadoes. At least one person is confirmed died in the town of Rockport located along the Gulf coastal area in Texas. There were also multiple injuries reported.



Harvey is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Hurricane Carla in 1961 that left at least 34 people dead and 465 injured.Carla also caused the evacuation of half a million people.



Meteorological records showed more than 290 Atlantic tropical cyclones have produced hurricane-force winds in the United State. Florida was affected by 118 hurricanes, more than any other state. Texas ranked second.



The Galveston Hurricane in the year 1900 was the deadliest hurricane in the history of the United States, killing at least 8,000 people.



The 1928 Okeechobee Hurricane caused at least 2,500 casualties, and in 2005, Hurricane Katrina killed about 1,500 people. In the 1893 season, two hurricanes each caused over 1,000 deaths.



On Sept. 13, 2008, Hurricane Ike made a landfall on Galveston, Texas, 113 people were reported killed, directly or indirectly. Damages from Ike in US coastal and inland areas are estimated at over 30 billion US dollars.

