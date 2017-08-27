The world’s largest train manufacturer's profit slumped in the first half

China's CRRC Corporation, the world's largest train manufacturer, saw its first-half net profit decline by 23.41 percent year-on-year to 3.67 billion yuan ($552.17 million), with revenues standing at 88.72 billion yuan, down 5.83 percent year-on-year, according to a financial statement the train manufacturer released on Friday night.



The first half was "extremely difficult" for CRRC, but the group has strived to deal with the issue through "stabilizing income and lifting up profit", and such efforts have already achieved expected goals, the company said in the statement.



Its railway equipment sales slid 11.05 percent in the first six months of 2017 due to "major shrinking in product deliveries", while revenues from urban railway vehicles jumped 35.25 percent year-on-year during the same period, CRRC said.



Notably, the Chinese Standard Multiple-Unit Fuxing train series, manufactured by CRRC, began service in the first half on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed line.



Meanwhile, revenues from the Chinese mainland and overseas market plunged 5.97 percent and 4.52 percent, respectively, from the same period last year, according to the statement.



The slumps highlight the uncertainties that train equipment suppliers will face in the near future, as the group, which was formed in June 2015 through a merger of China's top two train-makers - China North Railway and China South Railway - has been confronted with overcapacity issues in its rail transit sector and a slowdown in the country's domestic railway market, news website thepaper.cn reported over the weekend, citing experts.



CRRC also hopes to optimize its product structure to cope with "structural adjustment in market demands."



But the company noted that China's investment in the railway sector is expected to exceed 3.5 trillion yuan by 2020, with investment in railway equipment predicted to reach 500 billion yuan in particular.



CRRC also stressed on its capacity to explore overseas markets. "CRRC's products have been exported to 102 countries and regions. And homegrown high-speed railways are becoming name cards of China's high-end equipment," said the statement.



In the first half, CRRC received orders for subway vehicles and passenger vehicles from Boston, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. Exports to Iran, Pakistan, Thailand and Argentina are also under way, according to the statement.



The Shanghai-listed company's shares closed at 9.91 yuan on Friday, up 0.92 percent from the opening.