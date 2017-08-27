11 killed in Indian truck, jeep collision

At least 11 people were killed and one injured Sunday when a truck collided with a jeep in western Indian state of Gujarat, local media reported.



The accident took place along the Dhundhak Barwala road in Botad district, 364 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.



"Today in a fierce collision between a jeep and a truck, 11 people were killed on spot and one was injured," a police official was quoted by a local media outlet as saying. "The injured has been removed to hospital."



The deceased include six men and five women.



Deadly road accidents are common in India often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.



Reports said 150,000 people were killed in accidents last year compared to 146,133 in 2015.

