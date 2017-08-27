IS group beaten heavily in Syria's Qalamoun region

Syrian soldiers prepare artillery to fire at positions of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria's Qalamoun region, on Aug. 26, 2017. The Lebanese Hezbollah group and Syrian army have dealt a heavy blow to the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria's Qalamoun region near Lebanon to end the presence of the terror-designated group in the border region between both countries. Photo: Xinhua

A Hezbollah fighter fires at a position of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria's Qalamoun region, on Aug. 26, 2017. The Lebanese Hezbollah group and Syrian army have dealt a heavy blow to the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria's Qalamoun region near Lebanon to end the presence of the terror-designated group in the border region between both countries. Photo: Xinhua

A destroyed Islamic State (IS) vehicle is seen in Syria's Qalamoun region, on Aug. 26, 2017. The Lebanese Hezbollah group and Syrian army have dealt a heavy blow to the IS group in Syria's Qalamoun region near Lebanon to end the presence of the terror-designated group in the border region between both countries. Photo: Xinhua

Syrian tanks are seen in Syria's Qalamoun region, on Aug. 26, 2017. The Lebanese Hezbollah group and Syrian army have dealt a heavy blow to the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria's Qalamoun region near Lebanon to end the presence of the terror-designated group in the border region between both countries.Photo: Xinhua