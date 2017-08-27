Iran determined to beat S. Korea in World Cup qualifiers: coach

The head coach of Iran's national soccer team Carlos Queiroz said that the country plans to maintian its unbeaten streak against South Korea, the Tehran Times daily reported on Sunday.



"South Korea are one of Asia's most powerful teams. It will be a good opportunity for us to learn and to continue our progress," Queiroz was quoted as saying.



Iran, having already booked their berth in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, will face South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in an Asian zone qualifier before playing Syria at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Sept. 5.



Queiroz's side have had the upper hand against the Taeguk Warriors lately, winning their last meeting 1-0 in the Asian zone qualifications.



"I've never lost a game to South Korea yet and we are going to keep our unbeaten record against them. We will do our best in this match," he said.



"Iran will not defend against South Korea and we will display our best performance. Team Melli have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup but we are going to defeat South Korea because I believe that the best way for learning is victory," he added.

