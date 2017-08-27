Beijing to host 21 plays during month-long theater drama season in September

A total of 21 selected quality theater plays will be staged across Beijing starting on September 1 as part of a one-month long performance season, the organizers of the event announced on Friday.



Among the plays are 12 theater dramas including Year of Happiness, which focuses on romantic relationships among two different generations; Secret Daily Life, a three-act drama discussing love and family, as well as marriage and romance; and Two Ants on the Road, a heart-warming story about ordinary people.



Besides plays about modern life, the drama season will also feature plays inspired by history such as Comedies of the Republic Era and South Gate Inn, the latter of which is set in Northwest China during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).



Eight opera productions ranging from traditional Chinese Peking operas to Greek opera Antigone will also be staged during the period.



Innovative and experimental operas elements will also be included in traditional Chinese operas such as Kun and Yue operas, as well as Jingyun Dagu, a story-telling performance in the Beijing-dialect.





