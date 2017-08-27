A different view

A woman visits the Jerusalem Lives exhibition at the Palestinian Museum on Saturday in the West Bank town of Birzeit, near Ramallah. Photo: AFP

The Palestinian Museum launched its inaugural exhibition Saturday with a highly political art show focusing on Israel's occupation of east Jerusalem.Jerusalem Lives opened to the public Sunday in the university town of Birzeit near Ramallah, the Palestinian political capital in the occupied West Bank.The museum opened last May to great fanfare - but without any exhibits, sparking both bemusement and some criticism.Officials insisted at the time that they were merely inaugurating the building itself.A press preview Saturday of Jerusalem Lives displayed works ranging from the abstract to the overtly political.In one room, a four-wall photographic panorama surrounds visitors with images of the ring of Israeli settlements around Jerusalem.In the garden, a green staircase climbs skywards from inside a mesh cage, seemingly referencing the confinement of the Palestinians by Israel's occupation.But the symbolism of the staircase, coming to a dead end in mid-air, is open to interpretation.Curator Reem Fadda said the collection was meant to spark discussion of "cultural resistance" to the policies of Israel, which occupied east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.The West Bank and Gaza Strip were occupied in the same year but not annexed, and their occupants need special - and hard-to-get - Israeli permits to visit Jerusalem.Fadda said she had not been able to make the short journey over the past year as she does not have such authorisation."The aim of this exhibition was really to provide a way for us to think in a creative way how can we resist this hegemony of Israeli occupation that is facing the city of Jerusalem through a cultural stance," she told AFP in English.Another goal of the show, she said, was to "present Jerusalem to the people of Palestine that can't go to Jerusalem."The exhibition runs until December and admission is free.The organizers plan to bring groups of young Palestinians to the show, although those who are in Gaza or who are refugees in neighboring countries will mostly be unable to visit.Fadda said she hoped parts of the collection could travel to countries where there is a significant Palestinian diaspora.