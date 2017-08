Audience members take a close look at cars exhibited at the Chengdu Motor Show over the weekend. The auto show, which is being held in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, started on Friday and will end on September 3. The show is expecting 690,000 visitors overall. About 116 car brands from around the world are reportedly participating in the event and more than 50 new models are to be released. Photo: IC