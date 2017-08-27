Iraqi forces fully liberate Tal Afar city from IS group

Iraqi security forces fully liberated the city of Tal Afar after an eight-day offensive to drive out the Islamic State (IS) militants from the city and surrounding areas, the Iraqi military said Sunday.



The army's 9th Armored Division and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi units recaptured al-Askari neighborhood, the industrial area and adjacent village of al-Rahma in the northeast of the city, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Yarallah from the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a brief statement.



By the recapture of the last neighborhoods, the troops completely freed the city of Tal Afar, some 70 km west of Mosul, the statement said.



The troops and armored vehicles are pushing northward to the remaining IS-held town of Ayadhiyah and surrounding villages, it added.



The Tal Afar area is about 3,206 square km, which consists of the city of Tal Afar and three towns: Zummar, which is under control of the Kurdish security forces, Mahalabiyah, which was freed from IS militants during past few days, and Ayadhiyah, which is still under IS control.



The whole Tal Afar area consists of 47 villages scattered around the city and its three towns.



The majority of the population in the Tal Afar area are Sunni and Shiite Turkomans, in addition to the Kurds and other minorities.



On Aug. 20, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, also the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, declared the start of an operation to retake control of Tal Afar and the nearby areas from IS militants.



The Tal Afar area, some 70 km west of Mosul, is the last IS redoubt in the province of Nineveh.