Happy birthday:



Set aside some time to spend with your family today. Although you have been busy at work, you cannot allow your career to completely engulf your personal life. Pay close attention to how you spend your money and you are sure to see a way you could save a buck or two. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 7, 11, 14.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your ability to connect and communicate with others will be your greatest asset today. If you have any presentations to make today, you will have no problem getting your message across. Your generosity has not gone unnoticed. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your natural charisma will draw others to you. This will be a good opportunity to test your leadership skills. If you lead the way, others are sure to follow. A nice bit of extra cash is heading your way. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It will be necessary for you to face some hard facts if you want to move forward with your career. Recognizing your limitations is the first step to finding ways around them. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Be pragmatic when dealing with issues today. Although you may be emotionally attached to something, that doesn't change the reality that it has to go. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will find what you seek but not what you need if you go looking for a fight today. Being too sensitive or critical is sure to lead to disappointment. A close friendship will be tested. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Today should be the day you catch up on the rest you should have gotten over the weekend. Consider getting out of the house tonight by catching a movie. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Events taking place at work have knocked you for a loop. Although changes to the way you do things can be unsettling, it really just takes a little bit of getting used to. If you approach this with an open mind, you may even discover that things are better now. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your career prospects are looking up. Networking will not just benefit you socially, but professionally as well. This will prove to be a good time to tackle those emotional issues that have been keeping you awake at night. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not believe everything you hear today. Focus on what people do, not what comes out of their mouth. Concentrate on staying disciplined when pursuing your goals or taking care of your responsibilities. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Rather than make a commotion, focus instead on fixing the problems you face. Once you take action, you will feel more in control of your life. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A complicated issue will pull you in multiple directions. Try to take a step back and look at things objectively. Get involved in activities that challenge you. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Sometimes disputes are simply situations in which views on certain matters differ. With a little time and effort, an accord can be reached. ✭✭✭✭✭