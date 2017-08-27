Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/27 17:58:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Be hitched?

  4 Was shot while perfectly still

  9 Rub harshly

 14 Phone number with no letters

 15 Place of residence

 16 Native who's a Hawkeye

 17 Cool, a few decades ago

 18 They're extended during proposals

 20 Move like a crab

 22 Manageable on the high seas

 23 Gets one's bearings

 26 More shy and hesitant

 31 Corrosive acid

 33 Buddhist's enlightenment

 34 Quick joke

 36 Filled beyond full

 38 Events before the finals

 39 Taj Mahal locale

 41 Wild, disorganized fight

 43 They get pushed around in offices

 44 Sends, as a letter

 46 Reason

 48 One of the Bobbsey twins

 49 Certain Cretan

 51 Cap with a propeller

 53 Like Gabriel or Michael

 55 Debbie Downer et. al.

 58 In international waters

 60 Cook's wear

 61 Things carried to class (with "3")

 67 Common cooler

 68 Perfection standard

 69 Things in trunks

 70 Where men skate for money

 71 Use a divining rod

 72 People are not themselves when on this

 73 Hair goop

DOWN

  1 Body section of many sculptures

  2 How the euphoric walk

  3 Symbol of matrimony

  4 Mom and pop

  5 Kabuki costume belt

  6 Male heir

  7 Uptight

  8 Skim milk?

  9 Theaters

 10 Fail to share

 11 Stunned feeling

 12 Definitely not close

 13 Fifty percent of nine?

 19 Eye part

 21 Welcome wreath in Hawaii

 24 Ore hauler

 25 Constructive places?

 27 Agenda detail

 28 Like a tyrant

 29 Longtime "All My Children" role

 30 Above the horizon

 32 One in the spotlight, briefly

 34 Letter after beta

 35 For the second time

 37 Bright star of Cygnus

 40 Natural burn medication

 42 Son of Rebekah

 45 Movable, in a store

 47 How a large mob moves

 50 "Not yet final," legally

 52 Brat's kin

 54 Pennies

 56 Valium producer

 57 "The Dream Life of Balso ___"

 59 Mine entrance

 61 Get ___ of (trash)

 62 Life altar-ing words?

 63 "So, what else is ___?"

 64 Fuel for the road

 65 Noted historical period

 66 "Andy Capp" cartoonist Smythe

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus