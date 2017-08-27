puzzle
ACROSS
1 Be hitched?
4 Was shot while perfectly still
9 Rub harshly
14 Phone number with no letters
15 Place of residence
16 Native who's a Hawkeye
17 Cool, a few decades ago
18 They're extended during proposals
20 Move like a crab
22 Manageable on the high seas
23 Gets one's bearings
26 More shy and hesitant
31 Corrosive acid
33 Buddhist's enlightenment
34 Quick joke
36 Filled beyond full
38 Events before the finals
39 Taj Mahal locale
41 Wild, disorganized fight
43 They get pushed around in offices
44 Sends, as a letter
46 Reason
48 One of the Bobbsey twins
49 Certain Cretan
51 Cap with a propeller
53 Like Gabriel or Michael
55 Debbie Downer et. al.
58 In international waters
60 Cook's wear
61 Things carried to class (with "3")
67 Common cooler
68 Perfection standard
69 Things in trunks
70 Where men skate for money
71 Use a divining rod
72 People are not themselves when on this
73 Hair goop
DOWN
1 Body section of many sculptures
2 How the euphoric walk
3 Symbol of matrimony
4 Mom and pop
5 Kabuki costume belt
6 Male heir
7 Uptight
8 Skim milk?
9 Theaters
10 Fail to share
11 Stunned feeling
12 Definitely not close
13 Fifty percent of nine?
19 Eye part
21 Welcome wreath in Hawaii
24 Ore hauler
25 Constructive places?
27 Agenda detail
28 Like a tyrant
29 Longtime "All My Children" role
30 Above the horizon
32 One in the spotlight, briefly
34 Letter after beta
35 For the second time
37 Bright star of Cygnus
40 Natural burn medication
42 Son of Rebekah
45 Movable, in a store
47 How a large mob moves
50 "Not yet final," legally
52 Brat's kin
54 Pennies
56 Valium producer
57 "The Dream Life of Balso ___"
59 Mine entrance
61 Get ___ of (trash)
62 Life altar-ing words?
63 "So, what else is ___?"
64 Fuel for the road
65 Noted historical period
66 "Andy Capp" cartoonist Smythe
solution