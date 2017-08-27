puzzle





ACROSS



1 Be hitched?



4 Was shot while perfectly still



9 Rub harshly



14 Phone number with no letters



15 Place of residence



16 Native who's a Hawkeye



17 Cool, a few decades ago



18 They're extended during proposals



20 Move like a crab



22 Manageable on the high seas



23 Gets one's bearings



26 More shy and hesitant



31 Corrosive acid



33 Buddhist's enlightenment



34 Quick joke



36 Filled beyond full



38 Events before the finals



39 Taj Mahal locale



41 Wild, disorganized fight



43 They get pushed around in offices



44 Sends, as a letter



46 Reason



48 One of the Bobbsey twins



49 Certain Cretan



51 Cap with a propeller



53 Like Gabriel or Michael



55 Debbie Downer et. al.



58 In international waters



60 Cook's wear



61 Things carried to class (with "3")



67 Common cooler



68 Perfection standard



69 Things in trunks



70 Where men skate for money



71 Use a divining rod



72 People are not themselves when on this



73 Hair goop

DOWN



1 Body section of many sculptures



2 How the euphoric walk



3 Symbol of matrimony



4 Mom and pop



5 Kabuki costume belt



6 Male heir



7 Uptight



8 Skim milk?



9 Theaters



10 Fail to share



11 Stunned feeling



12 Definitely not close



13 Fifty percent of nine?



19 Eye part



21 Welcome wreath in Hawaii



24 Ore hauler



25 Constructive places?



27 Agenda detail



28 Like a tyrant



29 Longtime "All My Children" role



30 Above the horizon



32 One in the spotlight, briefly



34 Letter after beta



35 For the second time



37 Bright star of Cygnus



40 Natural burn medication



42 Son of Rebekah



45 Movable, in a store



47 How a large mob moves



50 "Not yet final," legally



52 Brat's kin



54 Pennies



56 Valium producer



57 "The Dream Life of Balso ___"



59 Mine entrance



61 Get ___ of (trash)



62 Life altar-ing words?



63 "So, what else is ___?"



64 Fuel for the road



65 Noted historical period



66 "Andy Capp" cartoonist Smythe





solution





