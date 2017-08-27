Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

welcome new students



迎新



(yínɡxīn)

A: Summer vacation is ending so soon. It's almost time for school to start again!



暑假这么快就要结束啦, 又要到开学季了！



(shǔjià zhème kuài jiùyào jiéshù la, yòuyào dào kāixuéjì le!)

B: Yup. I've seen news reports saying that universities are already welcoming new students. This year marks the last group of the post-1990 generation kids to enter college campuses.



可不是嘛, 我看到新闻报道说大学已经开始迎新了。今年是最后一批90后进入大学校园。



(kě bùshì ma, wǒ kàndào xīnwén bàodào shuō dàxué yǐjīnɡ kāishǐ yínɡxīn le. jīnnián shì zuìhòu yīpī jiǔlínɡhòu jìnrù dàxué xiàoyuán.)

A: Wow! Those babies who were born at the turn of the millennium are all going to become adults! I really feel old now.



哇, 当初那些千禧宝宝们都要长大成人了呢！我真的感觉自己老了。



(wa, dānɡchū nàxiē qiānxǐ bǎobao men dōuyào zhǎnɡdà chénɡrén le ne！wǒ zhēnde ɡǎnjué zìjǐ lǎo le.)

B: I really envy them, they are at the best age.



真羡慕他们, 他们正处在最好的年纪。



(zhēn xiànmù tāmen, tāmen zhènɡ chǔzài zuìhǎo de niánjì.)