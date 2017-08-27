Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Seventy-six food delivery workers were either injured or killed in the first half of 2017."As online food ordering becomes a convenient lifestyle choice for city dwellers, food delivery men on scooters are now a common sight on Shanghai's streets. Less welcome news is that a total of 76 such workers have been either killed or injured in the course of their duties in the first six months of 2017 alone. And a shocking 52 percent of them were working for either ele.me or meituan.com (food ordering platforms) at the time. Local authorities are being urged to compel companies to provide staff with stricter traffic safety training in order to prevent further accidents and fatalities.